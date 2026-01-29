Overnight hours in the IDEA Commons at Daley Library

The IDEA Commons in the Richard J. Daley Library will be open from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Monday nights to Thursday nights. On Friday, the entire library closes as usual at 7 p.m.

Overnight hours are restricted to UIC patrons with an i-card.

To enter between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., you must swipe your i-card at the IDEA Commons door on the east side of the building.

Patrons will not have access to the rest of the library during the overnight hours.

If you need to contact staff by phone during the overnight hours, call the IDEA Commons information desk at 312-996-2726.

Current Sunday hours remain in effect.