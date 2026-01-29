Overnight hours in the IDEA Commons at Daley Library
The IDEA Commons in the Richard J. Daley Library will be open from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Monday nights to Thursday nights. On Friday, the entire library closes as usual at 7 p.m.
- Overnight hours are restricted to UIC patrons with an i-card.
- To enter between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., you must swipe your i-card at the IDEA Commons door on the east side of the building.
- Patrons will not have access to the rest of the library during the overnight hours.
- If you need to contact staff by phone during the overnight hours, call the IDEA Commons information desk at 312-996-2726.
Current Sunday hours remain in effect.
- The IDEA Commons is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The main part of the library is not accessible.
- Patrons are not able to browse the stacks, retrieve materials or use any spaces outside the IDEA Commons on Sundays.
- Patrons must swipe their i-card to enter through the IDEA Commons door on Sundays. Access is restricted to UIC affiliates.
- Members of the public and non-UIC patrons are not able to use the space on Sundays.
- For questions or help on Sundays, contact the IDEA Commons information desk at 312-996-2726.
