Participate in UIC Cybersecurity Awareness Month to win a UIC Bookstore gift card 

Dear students,

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. At UIC, we take your digital safety seriously and hope to further protect you from scammers by sharing valuable tips.

Join us in celebrating Cybersecurity Awareness Month with four weekly “Cyber Case Files” — brief informative articles designed to help you stay safe, spot scams and protect your digital life.

Each week, we’ll uncover a new case. This week’s case is: Case File #001: The Stolen Keys—Protect Your UIC Account

Want to receive the weekly Cyber Case Files and participate in the final quiz for a chance to win a gift card to the UIC Bookstore?

Opt in to the campaign.

Don’t miss your chance to learn, test your skills and win.

Questions or security concerns? Contact security@uic.edu.

Crack the case. Follow the clues. Win prizes. Stay cyber safe.

For more information, please contact:

UIC Technology Solutions

security@uic.edu