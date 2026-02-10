Applications are now open for the Partnerships for Evidence-based Public Policy fellowship program for the 2026–27 academic year.

Co-hosted by the Center for Social & Behavioral Science and the Institute of Government and Public Affairs, the fellowship program supports mid-career faculty across the University of Illinois System in conducting yearlong policy research projects in collaboration with Illinois government partners.

The Partnerships for Evidence-based Public Policy program will select up to five fellows for the 2026–27 cohort, with dedicated fellowship support from the Climate Jobs Institute and the Kellner Center for Neurogenomics, Behavior, and Society.

Learn more about the fellowship and application requirements — the application portal is now open. Apply by March 15.

For more information, please contact:

Elsa Augustine