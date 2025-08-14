The University of Illinois System announces the 2025-26 competition for the Paul D. Doolen Graduate Scholarship for the Study of Aging, sponsored by the Retirement Research Foundation.

The purpose of the award is to stimulate and support interest in the study of aging, i.e., biological aspects of the aging process, sociological concomitants of aging, treatment of diseases of the elderly, care of the aged or other topics related to aging.

Two scholarships of up to $4,000 will be awarded to graduate students in their second year of study or beyond. Learn more and apply by Oct. 5.

For more information, please contact:

Susan Helmink

shelmink@uillinois.edu

uspscholarships@uillinois.edu