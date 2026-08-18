Paulina Street roadwork to begin

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Chicago Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork on Paulina Street between Roosevelt Road and Harrison Street. Street improvements will include resurfacing, restriping and enhancements to pedestrian crossings and bicycle lanes.

The work will occur in phases, beginning with milling, application of asphalt and concrete, and striping. It is expected to begin Aug. 19 and continue for approximately six weeks.

As roadwork occurs, bicycle lanes may be temporarily unavailable, and vehicle travel lanes may be reduced to one lane at times with flaggers present to direct traffic. Access to the surface parking lots along Paulina Street and the Paulina Street Parking Structure will remain open, though there may be moments of interruption. As additional information becomes available, it will be shared with the campus.

Please exercise caution when traveling in the area. If you have any questions or concerns about this project, please contact planning@uic.edu.

Thank you for your cooperation as these street improvements take place.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu