Peregrine chick banding canceled

We would like to thank everyone for their concern over the UIC peregrine falcon chicks. Unfortunately, we unexpectedly lost at least two of the four chicks to unknown causes. The Falcon webcam will be offline while we assess the situation.

We are making every effort, in partnership with the Field Museum, to monitor the health of the remaining chicks and to transfer them to a wildlife lab. While we cannot speculate on the cause of the loss, we are doing everything possible to care for our UIC falcons.