Phishing alert: Fake UIC job placement emails

Dear students,

We want to make you aware of a phishing scam currently targeting members of the UIC community. Fraudulent emails are circulating that falsely claim to be from the “UIC Office of Job Placement and Student Services.”

Please do not reply to these messages, click on any links or open any attachments.

If you receive one of these emails:

Do not respond or interact in any way.

Delete it immediately OR report it to security@uic.edu.

These scam emails may look slightly different and/or use various subject lines, sender names or wording. Please stay alert.

How to report a suspicious email

If you receive an email that seems suspicious:

Save the email. Attach it to a new message. Send it to security@uic.edu for review.

How to stay safe online

Learn to recognize scams and phishing attempts online and on your phone.

Do not click on suspicious links and enter sensitive information.

Check UIC Handshake for legitimate job postings.

To learn more about cyber threats and how to recognize phishing emails, visit it.uic.edu/security/awareness.

Thank you for helping protect the UIC community from phishing threats.

Regards,

Shefali Mookencherry

Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Privacy Officer

Technology Solutions

For more information, please contact:

Shefali Mookencherry

security@uic.edu