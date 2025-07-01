Phishing alert: Fraudulent emails impersonating UIC Student Services

Dear faculty and staff,

We want to alert you to a phishing scam currently targeting members of the UIC community. Several members have received fraudulent emails impersonating the “UIC Office of Job Placement and Student Services.”

Please do not respond to these emails, click any links or open any attachments.

If you receive one of these messages:

Do not engage with the sender or content.

Delete it immediately OR report it to security@uic.edu .

These phishing attempts may appear with different subject lines, sender names or slightly altered content. Please remain vigilant and cautious when reviewing unsolicited messages.

Reporting suspicious emails

If you receive an email that seems suspicious:

Save the original email. Attach it to a new message. Send it to security@uic.edu.

To learn more about cyber threats and how to recognize phishing emails, visit it.uic.edu/security/awareness.

Your continued attentiveness plays a vital role in protecting university systems and data. Thank you for helping to maintain a secure digital environment for our campus community.

Regards,

Shefali Mookencherry

Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Privacy Officer

Technology Solutions

For more information, please contact:

Shefali Mookencherry

crystalo@uic.edu