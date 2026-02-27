Photos: Black History Month wraps with fashion show, marketplace

Each year, UIC student groups, colleges and campus units host a variety of events in February to celebrate Black History Month, the annual, nationwide celebration of the achievements and history of Black Americans.

At Student Center East on Feb. 24, the UIC College of Business Administration and Black Students in Business organized their annual Black Marketplace, a pop-up featuring Black-owned student businesses. Shoppers browsed clothing and more as a DJ spun tunes.

On Feb. 20, students walked the runway in bold and colorful creations during the Black History Month Fashion Show at Student Center East. The theme was 100 years of legacy in threads.

Other events included a Black Excellence Ball on Feb. 25, UIC basketball games dedicated for Black History Month and a film screening. See the gallery below for photos from the Black Marketplace and Black History Month Fashion Show.