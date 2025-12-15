Photos: Fall 2025 commencement

Hundreds of graduates, their friends, families and professors gathered at commencement ceremonies on Dec. 12 and 13, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena to receive degrees and celebrate graduates’ milestone achievement.
On Dec. 12, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences held their ceremony. The following day saw ceremonies for the College of Business Administration, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs and School of Law; the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, College of Education and College of Engineering; and the College of Applied Health Sciences, College of Nursing and School of Public Health.
See the gallery below of photos from all of the ceremonies.
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the School of Law, College of Business Administration and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
School of Law valedictorian Jordan Salzman, center, with commencement speaker and law school alum William M. Daley, left, and School of Law Dean Nicky Boothe. (Photo: UIC School of Law)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the School of Law, College of Business Administration and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the School of Law, College of Business Administration and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the School of Law, College of Business Administration and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the School of Law, College of Business Administration and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the School of Law, College of Business Administration and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the School of Law, College of Business Administration and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the School of Law, College of Business Administration and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the School of Law, College of Business Administration and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the School of Law, College of Business Administration and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. (Photo: Creative & Digital Services)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; College of Education and College of Engineering. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
The Dec. 13, 2025, commencement ceremony for the College or Nursing, School of Public Health and the College of Applied Health Sciences. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)