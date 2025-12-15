Photos: Fall 2025 commencement

Hundreds of graduates, their friends, families and professors gathered at commencement ceremonies on Dec. 12 and 13, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena to receive degrees and celebrate graduates’ milestone achievement.

On Dec. 12, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences held their ceremony. The following day saw ceremonies for the College of Business Administration, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs and School of Law; the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, College of Education and College of Engineering; and the College of Applied Health Sciences, College of Nursing and School of Public Health.

See the gallery below of photos from all of the ceremonies.