Photos: Fall 2025 involvement fair and expo

There are hundreds of student organizations at UIC, and there’s probably something for you, no matter your interests or goals. There are organizations focused on culture and heritage, career interests, majors, crafts, social justice, games and sports, fraternities and sororities and much more.

Many organizations came out to represent and to attract new members at the two-day fall semester Involvement Fair and Service Expo on the lawn in front of University Hall, Sept. 3 and 4. There were information tables, games, activities, prizes and lots of sunshine.

Check out photos from the event. To browse student organizations, go to UIC Connection.