Photos: Fall 2025 semester kicks off at UIC

With the start of fall semester on Aug. 25, UIC’s campus is once again alive with energy and enthusiasm. Students returned to class on Monday, following four days of move-in for more than 3,600 students living in campus residence halls.

Classrooms and residence halls weren’t the only places brimming with activity. Health sciences students were welcomed back to school with a picnic. The Commuter Student Resource Center held an open house with an Uno tournament, pizza lunch, music and prizes for students. Between classes, students could drop by the library for games, like giant Jenga and Connect Four, and meet UIC Police’s Pawfficer Ham.

Hundreds of first-year and transfer students flocked to Harrison Field on Wednesday for convocation, an event to mark the start of the school year. Wearing red UIC hats or red clothes, they grouped together to form UIC’s logo — 80 feet across! CBS News captured the image from a helicopter overhead and aired it on their nightly news program. The student band and UIC cheerleaders was there to keep the energy high, and Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda welcomed students from the stage.

Take a look at the gallery below of the first week of the fall 2025 semester.