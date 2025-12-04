Photos: Hot chocolate with Chancellor Miranda

Two days of cold temperatures and occasional snow flurries didn’t stop members of the UIC community from coming out to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate, cookies and snacks at two events hosted by UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda, on Dec. 2 and 3, 2025.

Miranda and other UIC leaders poured hot drinks and welcomed staff, faculty and students to the gatherings at Student Center East and, a day later, at Student Center West. It made for cozy, social gatherings as the semester wraps up, with final exams and the winter holidays just around the corner.

See photos from both events in the gallery below.