Photos: Hot chocolate with Chancellor Miranda

Two days of cold temperatures and occasional snow flurries didn’t stop members of the UIC community from coming out to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate, cookies and snacks at two events hosted by UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda, on Dec. 2 and 3, 2025.
Miranda and other UIC leaders poured hot drinks and welcomed staff, faculty and students to the gatherings at Student Center East and, a day later, at Student Center West. It made for cozy, social gatherings as the semester wraps up, with final exams and the winter holidays just around the corner.
See photos from both events in the gallery below.
Cold weather brought in drew faculty and staff to Student Center East on Dec. 2, 2025, for the first of two Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor events. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Cold weather brought in drew faculty and staff to Student Center East on Dec. 2, 2025, for the first of two Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor events. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Pawfficer Ham of the UIC Police Department gets a head scratch from a guest at the Dec. 2, 2025, Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor event at Student Center East. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda, wearing an apron, served hot chocolate to members of the UIC community at Student Center East on Dec. 2, 2025. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Cold weather brought in drew faculty and staff to Student Center East on Dec. 2, 2025, for the first of two Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor events. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Cold weather brought in drew faculty and staff to Student Center East on Dec. 2, 2025, for the first of two Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor events. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Cold weather brought in drew faculty and staff to Student Center East on Dec. 2, 2025, for the first of two Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor events. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC faculty and staff stopped in at a second Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor, on Dec. 3, 2025, at Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC faculty and staff stopped in at a second Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor, on Dec. 3, 2025, at Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda tops a cup of hot chocolate with whip cream at the Dec. 3, 2025, Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor in Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Robert Barish hands out a cup at the Dec. 3, 2025, Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor event at Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC faculty and staff stopped in at a second Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor, on Dec. 3, 2025, at Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC faculty and staff stopped in at a second Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor, on Dec. 3, 2025, at Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC faculty and staff stopped in at a second Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor, on Dec. 3, 2025, at Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda tops a cup of hot chocolate with whip cream at the Dec. 3, 2025, Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor in Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC faculty and staff stopped in at a second Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor, on Dec. 3, 2025, at Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC faculty and staff stopped in at a second Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor, on Dec. 3, 2025, at Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda hosted a second Hot Chocolate with the Chancellor event on Dec. 3, 2025, at Student Center West. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)