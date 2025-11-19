Photos: SparkTalks Nov. 13, 2025

On Nov. 13, 2025, UIC and Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda hosted a new edition of SparkTalks, the university’s series of three-minute lightning presentations by UIC faculty and researchers about their work, teaching and questions they are seeking to answer.

This edition in the Illinois Room at Student Center East featured more than 30 speakers, presenting on topics ranging from Chicago hip-hop and AI in nursing education to advances in cancer research and the effect food marketing has on our appetites.

See the gallery below for photos from the event. You also can read about the presenters on the SparkTalks page.