Photos: Spring 2026 commencement

More than 6,600 University of Illinois Chicago graduates earned their degrees at commencement ceremonies May 6-9. Graduates, their friends, families and faculty members gathered at the ceremonies at Credit Union 1 Arena and the UIC Dorin Forum to celebrate graduates’ milestone achievement.
See the gallery below of photos from all of the ceremonies, and read
Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda’s note of congratulations to all the graduates.
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
2026 Spring Commencement Jane Addams College of Social Work. Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 7 (Photo: Jenny Fontaine / UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
2026 UIC Spring Commencement for the College of Business Administration (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 9 (Photo: Katie Ulema / UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 9 (Photo: Katie Ulema / UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 9 (Photo: Katie Ulema / UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 9 (Photo: Katie Ulema / UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 9 (Photo: Katie Ulema / UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 9 (Photo: Katie Ulema / UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 9 (Photo: Katie Ulema / UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 9 (Photo: Katie Ulema / UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 9 (Photo: Katie Ulema / UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 9 (Photo: Katie Ulema / UIC)