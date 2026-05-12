Photos: Spring 2026 commencement

May 12, 2026

More than 6,600 University of Illinois Chicago graduates earned their degrees at commencement ceremonies May 6-9. Graduates, their friends, families and faculty members gathered at the ceremonies at Credit Union 1 Arena and the UIC Dorin Forum to celebrate graduates’ milestone achievement.

See the gallery below of photos from all of the ceremonies, and read Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda’s note of congratulations to all the graduates.

 

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