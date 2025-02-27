Photos: UIC celebrates Black History Month 2025

On Feb. 27, the Black Students in Business student group and UIC Business hosted a Marketplace at Student Center East, to wrap up Black History Month. Black student entrepreneurs showcased their clothing lines, beauty products and more while attendees enjoyed pizza, live music and raffles. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

A masquerade ball, film screenings from Black filmmakers, an open mic night of spoken-word poetry and live music performances were just some of the ways UIC celebrated Black History Month this year.

Black business owners visited campus to give advice to students aspiring to launch their own enterprises. Student entrepreneurs also got help with their business ideas through a business pitch workshop and competition. At the end of the month, students showcased their clothing lines, beauty products and more at the Marketplace event at Student Center East.

Social events centered on games, dancing, food and music brought Black students together in community. Feb. 14 wasn’t just Valentine’s Day, but Douglass Day, honoring the 19th-century abolitionist and civil rights leader. To mark the day, students participated in a transcribe-a-thon at the Daley Library as part of a nationwide effort to transcribe Douglass’ written words into digital text.

The month was filled with events to explore Black history and highlight Black leaders and culture. And the most glamorous of all was the Heritage Ball: The Blasquerade on Feb. 22. Students showed off their style and donned masquerade masks for the ball at Student Center East.

See photos below of some of the events at UIC that celebrated Black History Month.