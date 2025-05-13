Photos: UIC Spring Commencement 2025

Graduates celebrated with their families, classmates, friends and the professors who taught them as they received their degrees at commencement ceremonies at UIC on May 7-11, 2025.
The university granted more than 6,000 degrees to undergraduates, graduates and professional students this spring at UIC’s 16 colleges. Click through the gallery below to see photos of the ceremonies and proud graduates celebrating their achievement.
UIC College of Nursing commencement, May 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Liz Miller/UIC)
UIC College of Nursing commencement, May 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Liz Miller/UIC)
UIC College of Nursing commencement, May 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Liz Miller/UIC)
UIC College of Nursing commencement, May 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Liz Miller/UIC)
UIC College of Nursing commencement, May 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Liz Miller/UIC)
UIC Honors convocation, May 7, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC Honors convocation, May 7, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC Honors convocation, May 7, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC Honors convocation, May 7, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC Honors convocation, May 7, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Dentistry, May 8, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Dentistry, May 8, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Dentistry, May 8, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Dentistry, May 8, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Dentistry, May 8, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Retzky College of Pharmacy Commencement, May 8, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Retzky College of Pharmacy Commencement, May 8, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Retzky College of Pharmacy Commencement, May 8, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Retzky College of Pharmacy Commencement, May 8, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Retzky College of Pharmacy Commencement, May 8, 2025, at Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: UIC College of Education)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: UIC College of Education)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: UIC College of Education)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: UIC College of Education)
UIC College of Education commencement, May 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: UIC College of Education)
UIC College of Applied Health Sciences commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Erika Chavez/UIC)
UIC College of Applied Health Sciences commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Erika Chavez/UIC)
UIC College of Applied Health Sciences commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Erika Chavez/UIC)
UIC College of Applied Health Sciences commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Erika Chavez/UIC)
UIC College of Applied Health Sciences commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Erika Chavez/UIC)
Jane Addams College of Social Work commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Jane Addams College of Social Work commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Jane Addams College of Social Work commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Jane Addams College of Social Work commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Jane Addams College of Social Work commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Business Administration commencement, May 10, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Anna Dworzecka/UIC)
UIC College of Business Administration commencement, May 10, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Anna Dworzecka/UIC)
UIC College of Business Administration commencement, May 10, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Anna Dworzecka/UIC)
UIC College of Business Administration commencement, May 10, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Anna Dworzecka/UIC)
UIC College of Business Administration commencement, May 10, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Anna Dworzecka/UIC)
University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford convocation, April 26, 2025, at the Coronado Theater in Rockford, Illinois. (Photo: Jermaine Pigee and Kristen Simpson)
University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford convocation, April 26, 2025, at the Coronado Theater in Rockford, Illinois. (Photo: Jermaine Pigee and Kristen Simpson)
UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs commencement, May 9, 2025, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs commencement, May 9, 2025, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs commencement, May 9, 2025, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs commencement, May 9, 2025, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs commencement, May 9, 2025, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
UIC School of Public Health commencement, May 11, 2025, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
UIC School of Public Health commencement, May 11, 2025, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
UIC School of Public Health commencement, May 11, 2025, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
UIC School of Public Health commencement, May 11, 2025, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
UIC School of Public Health commencement, May 11, 2025, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 11, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Katie Klema/UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 11, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Katie Klema/UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 11, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Katie Klema/UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 11, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Katie Klema/UIC)
UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences commencement, May 11, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Katie Klema/UIC)
University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Diane Smutney/UIC)
University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Diane Smutney/UIC)
University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Diane Smutney/UIC)
University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Diane Smutney/UIC)
University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago commencement, May 9, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Arena. (Photo: Diane Smutney/UIC)