Photos: UIC Spring Commencement 2025

May 12, 2025

Graduates celebrated with their families, classmates, friends and the professors who taught them as they received their degrees at commencement ceremonies at UIC on May 7-11, 2025.

The university granted more than 6,000 degrees to undergraduates, graduates and professional students this spring at UIC’s 16 colleges. Click through the gallery below to see photos of the ceremonies and proud graduates celebrating their achievement.

