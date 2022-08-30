Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 15-21

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 5

Aggravated assault: 2

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Assault: 1

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Battery: 3





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 16: A man was charged with simple assault at 7:24 p.m. at 703 W. Roosevelt Road.

Aug. 17: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:43 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.