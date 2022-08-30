Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 15-21
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Aggravated assault: 2
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Assault: 1
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Battery: 3
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 16: A man was charged with simple assault at 7:24 p.m. at 703 W. Roosevelt Road.
Aug. 17: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:43 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.