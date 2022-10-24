Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 17-23

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 6

Criminal damage: 3

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude police: 1

Flee/attempt to elude police: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 20: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:49 a.m. at 915 S. Paulina St.

A woman was charged with identity theft at 1:52 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.