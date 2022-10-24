Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 17-23
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 6
Criminal damage: 3
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude police: 1
Flee/attempt to elude police: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 20: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:49 a.m. at 915 S. Paulina St.
A woman was charged with identity theft at 1:52 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.