Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 31-Nov. 6
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 2
Harassment by telephone: 1
Theft: 6
Criminal damage: 2
Aggravated battery: 3
Domestic battery: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Assault: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 3: A man was charged with criminal damage to property at 8:30 p.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St.
A woman was charged with harassment through electronic communication at 3:30 p.m. at 650 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with domestic battery at 7:45 p.m. at 1800 W. Taylor St.