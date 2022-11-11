Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 31-Nov. 6

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal defacement: 2

Harassment by telephone: 1

Theft: 6

Criminal damage: 2

Aggravated battery: 3

Domestic battery: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Assault: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 3: A man was charged with criminal damage to property at 8:30 p.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St.

A woman was charged with harassment through electronic communication at 3:30 p.m. at 650 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with domestic battery at 7:45 p.m. at 1800 W. Taylor St.