Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 14-27
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal trespass: 2
Aggravated battery: 1
Battery: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Warrant: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal damage: 4
Leaving scene of a property damage accident: 1
Theft: 6
Disorderly conduct: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Possession of cannabis 10 grams or less: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 14: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:42 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.
Nov. 15: A man was arrested on a warrant at 5:06 p.m. at 828 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 17: A man was charged with domestic battery at 8:46 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.
Nov. 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:00 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Nov. 25: A man was charged with criminal damage at 11:45 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.