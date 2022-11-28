Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 14-27

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal trespass: 2

Aggravated battery: 1

Battery: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Warrant: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal damage: 4

Leaving scene of a property damage accident: 1

Theft: 6

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Possession of cannabis 10 grams or less: 1

Battery: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 14: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:42 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

Nov. 15: A man was arrested on a warrant at 5:06 p.m. at 828 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 17: A man was charged with domestic battery at 8:46 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.

Nov. 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:00 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Nov. 25: A man was charged with criminal damage at 11:45 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.