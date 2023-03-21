Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

March 13-20

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Theft: 5

Criminal damage: 4

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Assault: 1

Stalking: 2

Disorderly conduct: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

March 13: A man was charged with simple battery at 9:21 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:43 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

March 14: A man was charged with stalking at 11:13 a.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

March 16: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:29 p.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.

March 18: A man was charged with simple battery at 3:13 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

March 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:47 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.

March 20: A man was charged with theft at 6:58 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.