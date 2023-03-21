Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
March 13-20
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Criminal damage: 4
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Assault: 1
Stalking: 2
Disorderly conduct: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
March 13: A man was charged with simple battery at 9:21 a.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:43 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.
March 14: A man was charged with stalking at 11:13 a.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.
March 16: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:29 p.m. at 950 S. Halsted St.
March 18: A man was charged with simple battery at 3:13 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
March 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:47 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.
March 20: A man was charged with theft at 6:58 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.