Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
March 20-April 2
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 13
Criminal damage: 1
Flee/attempt to elude: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 2
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Aggravated battery: 5
Battery: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Burglary: 2
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Disorderly conduct: 4
Criminal defacement: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
March 20: A man was charged with theft at 6:58 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.
March 23: A man was charged with retail theft at 4:12 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.