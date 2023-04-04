Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

March 20-April 2

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE



Theft: 13

Criminal damage: 1

Flee/attempt to elude: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 2

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Aggravated battery: 5

Battery: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Burglary: 2

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Disorderly conduct: 4

Criminal defacement: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

March 20: A man was charged with theft at 6:58 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

March 23: A man was charged with retail theft at 4:12 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.