Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
May 22-28
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 3
Criminal damage: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 2
Assault: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Leaving scene of personal injury accident: 1
Unlawful use of weapon: 1
Deceptive practices: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
May 24: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:19 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.
A woman was charged with disorderly conduct at 12:47 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.
May 26: A juvenile was charged with simple battery at 11:47 a.m. at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.
A juvenile was charged with simple battery at 12:11 p.m. at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.