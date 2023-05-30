Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

May 22-28

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 3

Criminal damage: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 2

Assault: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Leaving scene of personal injury accident: 1

Unlawful use of weapon: 1

Deceptive practices: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



May 24: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:19 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

A woman was charged with disorderly conduct at 12:47 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

May 26: A juvenile was charged with simple battery at 11:47 a.m. at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

A juvenile was charged with simple battery at 12:11 p.m. at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.