Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

June 10-July 7



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 16

Battery: 3

Aggravated battery: 7

Domestic battery: 1

Leaving the scene/property damage accident: 3

Possession of a controlled substance: 4

Criminal damage: 2

Criminal defacement: 4

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Warrant: 1

Armed robbery: 1

Disorderly conduct: 2

Aggravated assault: 3

Burglary from motor vehicle: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

June 10: A man was charged with burglary at 8:36 p.m. at 839 W. Roosevelt Road.

June 11: A man was charged with battery at 3:29 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

June 13: A man was charged with domestic battery at 10:49 p.m. at 1007 W. Harrison St.

July 2: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:56 p.m. at 1018 S. Western Ave.