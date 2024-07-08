Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
June 10-July 7
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 16
Battery: 3
Aggravated battery: 7
Domestic battery: 1
Leaving the scene/property damage accident: 3
Possession of a controlled substance: 4
Criminal damage: 2
Criminal defacement: 4
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Warrant: 1
Armed robbery: 1
Disorderly conduct: 2
Aggravated assault: 3
Burglary from motor vehicle: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
June 10: A man was charged with burglary at 8:36 p.m. at 839 W. Roosevelt Road.
June 11: A man was charged with battery at 3:29 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
June 13: A man was charged with domestic battery at 10:49 p.m. at 1007 W. Harrison St.
July 2: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:56 p.m. at 1018 S. Western Ave.