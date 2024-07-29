Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

July 22-28



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 7

Battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Domestic battery: 1

Assault: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Warrant: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 22: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 7:49 a.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.

July 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 8:03 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

July 27: A woman was charged with simple battery at 1:53 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.