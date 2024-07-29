Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
July 22-28
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 7
Battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Domestic battery: 1
Assault: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Warrant: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 22: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 7:49 a.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.
July 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 8:03 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
July 27: A woman was charged with simple battery at 1:53 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
