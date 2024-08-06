Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

July 29-Aug. 4



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 5

Battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Aggravated assault: 2

Criminal trespass: 2

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Criminal damage: 3

Warrant: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Unlawful use of a weapon: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 31: A man was arrested on a warrant at 4 p.m. at 1640 W. Roosevelt Road.

Aug. 1: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:49 a.m. at 728 W. Roosevelt Road.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:11 a.m. at 728 W. Roosevelt Road.

Aug. 3: A man was charged with simple battery at 6:44 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.