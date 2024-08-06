Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
July 29-Aug. 4
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Aggravated assault: 2
Criminal trespass: 2
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Criminal damage: 3
Warrant: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Unlawful use of a weapon: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 31: A man was arrested on a warrant at 4 p.m. at 1640 W. Roosevelt Road.
Aug. 1: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:49 a.m. at 728 W. Roosevelt Road.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:11 a.m. at 728 W. Roosevelt Road.
Aug. 3: A man was charged with simple battery at 6:44 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Contact
Categories