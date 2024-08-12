Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 5-11
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 2
Aggravated battery: 2
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Burglary: 1
Warrant: 1
Resist/obstruct officer: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 5: A woman was charged with disorderly conduct at 4:23 p.m. at 1416 W. Taylor St.
Aug. 6: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:40 a.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.
Aug. 11: A man was charged with battery at 9:30 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with battery at noon at 1740 W. Taylor St.