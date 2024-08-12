Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 5-11



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 2

Aggravated battery: 2

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Burglary: 1

Warrant: 1

Resist/obstruct officer: 1

Criminal trespass: 2





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 5: A woman was charged with disorderly conduct at 4:23 p.m. at 1416 W. Taylor St.

Aug. 6: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:40 a.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.

Aug. 11: A man was charged with battery at 9:30 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with battery at noon at 1740 W. Taylor St.