Police report

Aug. 12-25



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 7

Operating motor vehicle with suspended license: 3

Criminal damage: 3

Criminal trespass: 4

Aggravated battery: 3

Assault: 1

Flee/attempt to elude: 2

Criminal defacement: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Disorderly conduct: 2

Public indecency: 1

Bomb threat: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 12: A man was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 5:58 p.m. at 1074 W. Taylor St.

Aug. 13: A man was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 8:15 a.m. at 907 S. Racine Ave.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:43 p.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

Aug. 14: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:47 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

Aug. 15: A woman was charged with flee or attempt to elude a peace officer at 7:29 p.m. at 802 S. Morgan St.

Aug. 16: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:16 a.m. at 1229 S. Union St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:17 a.m. at 1229 S. Union St.

Aug. 19: A man was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 3:52 p.m. at 960 W. Taylor St.

Aug. 21: A man was charged with driving with suspended registration at 8:09 p.m. at 1132 S. Ashland Ave.