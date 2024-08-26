Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 12-25
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 7
Operating motor vehicle with suspended license: 3
Criminal damage: 3
Criminal trespass: 4
Aggravated battery: 3
Assault: 1
Flee/attempt to elude: 2
Criminal defacement: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Disorderly conduct: 2
Public indecency: 1
Bomb threat: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 12: A man was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 5:58 p.m. at 1074 W. Taylor St.
Aug. 13: A man was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 8:15 a.m. at 907 S. Racine Ave.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:43 p.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.
Aug. 14: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:47 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.
Aug. 15: A woman was charged with flee or attempt to elude a peace officer at 7:29 p.m. at 802 S. Morgan St.
Aug. 16: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:16 a.m. at 1229 S. Union St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:17 a.m. at 1229 S. Union St.
Aug. 19: A man was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 3:52 p.m. at 960 W. Taylor St.
Aug. 21: A man was charged with driving with suspended registration at 8:09 p.m. at 1132 S. Ashland Ave.