Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 2-8
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 21
Criminal damage: 2
Criminal trespass: 2
Battery: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Warrant: 1
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:19 a.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with theft at 6:17 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with possession of cannabis at 6:51 p.m. at 900 S. Wolcott Ave.
Sept. 4: A man was charged with violation of order of protection at 12:38 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Sept. 5: A man was charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer at 5:17 a.m. at 900 W. Polk St.