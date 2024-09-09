Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 2-8



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 21

Criminal damage: 2

Criminal trespass: 2

Battery: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Warrant: 1

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:19 a.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with theft at 6:17 p.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with possession of cannabis at 6:51 p.m. at 900 S. Wolcott Ave.

Sept. 4: A man was charged with violation of order of protection at 12:38 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Sept. 5: A man was charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer at 5:17 a.m. at 900 W. Polk St.