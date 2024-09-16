Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 9-15



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 24

Criminal damage: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Domestic battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Flee/attempt to elude: 2

Warrant: 2

Assault: 1

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 2

DUI: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 9: A man was charged theft at 2:22 p.m. at 900 W. Polk St.

Sept. 10: A man was charged with DUI at 12:06 a.m. at 1651 W. Roosevelt Road.

Sept. 11: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 1:53 a.m. at 1218 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:37 p.m. at 802 S. Halsted St.

Sept. 12: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:43 p.m. at 804 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with theft at 12:36 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.