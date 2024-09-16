Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 9-15
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 24
Criminal damage: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Domestic battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Flee/attempt to elude: 2
Warrant: 2
Assault: 1
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 2
DUI: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 9: A man was charged theft at 2:22 p.m. at 900 W. Polk St.
Sept. 10: A man was charged with DUI at 12:06 a.m. at 1651 W. Roosevelt Road.
Sept. 11: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 1:53 a.m. at 1218 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:37 p.m. at 802 S. Halsted St.
Sept. 12: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:43 p.m. at 804 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with theft at 12:36 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.