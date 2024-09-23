Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 16-22



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 10

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Flee/attempt to elude: 2

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2

Deceptive practices: 1

Warrant: 2

Assault: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Aggravated robbery: 1

Resist/obstruct/resist officer: 1

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 16: A man was charged with theft at 2:27 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with aggravated robbery at 11:55 p.m. at 800 W. Harrison St.

A juvenile was charged with aggravated robbery at 11:55 p.m. at 800 W. Harrison St.

Sept. 17: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:28 p.m. at 845 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with retail theft at 3:35 a.m. at 111 S. Halsted. St.

Sept. 18: A woman was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 9:06 p.m. at 1950 S. Halsted St.

Sept. 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:38 a.m. at 809 S. Morgan St.

Sept. 22: A woman was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 7:04 p.m. at 527 S. Racine Ave.