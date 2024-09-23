Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 16-22
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 10
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Flee/attempt to elude: 2
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2
Deceptive practices: 1
Warrant: 2
Assault: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Aggravated robbery: 1
Resist/obstruct/resist officer: 1
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 16: A man was charged with theft at 2:27 p.m. at 1328 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with aggravated robbery at 11:55 p.m. at 800 W. Harrison St.
A juvenile was charged with aggravated robbery at 11:55 p.m. at 800 W. Harrison St.
Sept. 17: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:28 p.m. at 845 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with retail theft at 3:35 a.m. at 111 S. Halsted. St.
Sept. 18: A woman was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 9:06 p.m. at 1950 S. Halsted St.
Sept. 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:38 a.m. at 809 S. Morgan St.
Sept. 22: A woman was charged with operating a vehicle with suspended registration at 7:04 p.m. at 527 S. Racine Ave.