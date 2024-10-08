Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 30-Oct. 6
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Criminal trespass: 2
Burglary: 1
Battery: 3
Aggravated battery: 2
DUI: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 2: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:24 a.m. at 914 S. Wood St.
Oct. 3: A man was charged with simple battery at 2:12 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 5: A man was charged with aggravated DUI at 6:31 a.m. at 1001 W. Harrison St.