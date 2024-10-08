Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 30-Oct. 6



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 5

Criminal trespass: 2

Burglary: 1

Battery: 3

Aggravated battery: 2

DUI: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 2: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:24 a.m. at 914 S. Wood St.

Oct. 3: A man was charged with simple battery at 2:12 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 5: A man was charged with aggravated DUI at 6:31 a.m. at 1001 W. Harrison St.