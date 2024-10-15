Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 7-13



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 8

Criminal trespass: 1

Assault: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

DUI: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 3

Disorderly conduct: 1

Criminal damage: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 7: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:10 p.m. at 820 S. Wood St.

Oct. 8: A man was charged with theft at 12:32 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with simple battery at 2:50 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 9: A man was charged with DUI at 4:39 p.m. at 1341 S. Union Ave.

Oct. 11: A man was charged with theft at 12:32 p.m. at 829 S. Damen Ave.