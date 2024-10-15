Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 7-13
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 8
Criminal trespass: 1
Assault: 1
Criminal defacement: 2
DUI: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 3
Disorderly conduct: 1
Criminal damage: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 7: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:10 p.m. at 820 S. Wood St.
Oct. 8: A man was charged with theft at 12:32 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with simple battery at 2:50 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 9: A man was charged with DUI at 4:39 p.m. at 1341 S. Union Ave.
Oct. 11: A man was charged with theft at 12:32 p.m. at 829 S. Damen Ave.