Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 14-20



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 9

Harassment through electronic communications: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 16: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 1:23 p.m. at 807 S. Morgan St.

Oct. 18: A man was charged with criminal trespass and retail theft at 1:30 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.