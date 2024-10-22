Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 14-20
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 9
Harassment through electronic communications: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 16: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 1:23 p.m. at 807 S. Morgan St.
Oct. 18: A man was charged with criminal trespass and retail theft at 1:30 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.