Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 21-Nov. 10
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 29
Harassment through electronic communications: 2
Harassment by telephone: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 4
Aggravated assault: 2
Assault: 2
Criminal damage: 9
Deceptive practices: 1
Criminal sexual assault: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Warrant: 2
Flee/attempt to elude: 3
Leaving scene of property damage accident: 2
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Credit card fraud: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 24: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:26 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 28: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:24 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 2: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 3:51 p.m. at 1051 W. 14th St.
Nov. 3: A man was arrested on a warrant at 3 a.m. at 716 W. Rochford St.
Nov. 7: A woman was charged with burglary at 4:37 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 8: A man was charged with driving while license is suspended at 3:28 a.m. at 1025 S. Racine Ave.
Nov. 9: A man was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle at 3:28 a.m. at 1230 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with burglary at 4:37 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 10: A man was charged with criminal defacement at 8:18 p.m. at 731 W. Maxwell St.