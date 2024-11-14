Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 21-Nov. 10



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 29

Harassment through electronic communications: 2

Harassment by telephone: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 4

Aggravated assault: 2

Assault: 2

Criminal damage: 9

Deceptive practices: 1

Criminal sexual assault: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Warrant: 2

Flee/attempt to elude: 3

Leaving scene of property damage accident: 2

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Credit card fraud: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 24: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:26 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 28: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:24 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 2: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 3:51 p.m. at 1051 W. 14th St.

Nov. 3: A man was arrested on a warrant at 3 a.m. at 716 W. Rochford St.

Nov. 7: A woman was charged with burglary at 4:37 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 8: A man was charged with driving while license is suspended at 3:28 a.m. at 1025 S. Racine Ave.

Nov. 9: A man was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle at 3:28 a.m. at 1230 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with burglary at 4:37 a.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 10: A man was charged with criminal defacement at 8:18 p.m. at 731 W. Maxwell St.