Police report

Dec. 2-8



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4

Battery: 2

Deceptive practices: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

Assault: 1

Criminal damage: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 4: A woman was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle at 10:50 a.m. at 1100 S. Wood St.

Dec. 6: A man was charged with simple battery at 1:11 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 7: A man was charged with retail theft at 12:11 a.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.