Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Dec. 2-8
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 4
Battery: 2
Deceptive practices: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
Assault: 1
Criminal damage: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 4: A woman was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle at 10:50 a.m. at 1100 S. Wood St.
Dec. 6: A man was charged with simple battery at 1:11 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Dec. 7: A man was charged with retail theft at 12:11 a.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.