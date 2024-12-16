Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Dec. 9-15
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 4
Aggravated battery: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Assault: 1
Criminal damage: 2
Disorderly conduct: 2
Criminal trespass: 3
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 10: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:31 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.
Dec. 11: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:11 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
Dec. 12: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:14 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.