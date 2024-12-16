Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Dec. 9-15



CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4

Aggravated battery: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Assault: 1

Criminal damage: 2

Disorderly conduct: 2

Criminal trespass: 3





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 10: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:31 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

Dec. 11: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:11 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

Dec. 12: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:14 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.