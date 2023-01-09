Position Announcement: Assistant Director for Project Management-Architecture (Job ID 1015703)

Title: Assistant Director for Project Management – Architecture (Job ID 1015703)

College/Dept: OVCAS/Planning, Sustainability and Project Management

Category: Academic Professional

Location: Chicago

Close Date: January 23, 2023

Job Link: https://uic.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home/requisition/2549?c=uic

Description:

UIC is among the nation’s preeminent urban public research universities, a Carnegie RU/VH research institution, and the largest university in Chicago. UIC serves over 34,000 students, comprising one of the most diverse student bodies in the nation and is designated as a Minority Serving Institution (MSI), an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution (AANAPSI) and a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). Through its 16 colleges, UIC produces nationally and internationally recognized multidisciplinary academic programs in concert with civic, corporate and community partners worldwide, including a full complement of health sciences colleges. By emphasizing cutting-edge and transformational research along with a commitment to the success of all students, UIC embodies the dynamic, vibrant and engaged urban university. Recent “Best Colleges” rankings published by U.S. News & World Report, found UIC climbed up in its rankings among top public schools in the nation and among all national universities. UIC has nearly 260,000 alumni and is one of the largest employers in the city of Chicago.

Planning, Sustainability and Project Management (PSPM) is responsible, in collaboration with faculty, staff and students, for guiding the development of UIC’s physical campus and its sustainability initiatives in support of the University’s mission. This includes coordinating the development of the campus master plan, initiating space and capital planning projects, overseeing the design and construction of new facilities and major renovation projects, setting forth UIC’s sustainability goals, developing programs to achieve the UIC Climate Commitments, maintaining campus facility records, and managing over 16 million gross square feet of space in 194 buildings across over 250 acres.

Job Summary:

With minimal supervision, the Assistant Director for Project Management-Architecture manages the planning, design, remodeling and construction of new buildings, additions to existing buildings, site development and infrastructure improvements. Oversight of these functions is a major factor in planning for the safety and security of campus visitors, students, faculty, and staff. Writes policies on topics governing the construction and renovation of the campus physical assets.

Responsibilities/Duties:

Provides project management services for projects, including new construction, renovation, infrastructure, and site-work; serves as the Owner’s Representative and provides professional support for all phases of a project, including feasibility, design, construction document preparation, bidding, construction and post construction; interacts with a diverse group of clients, design teams, contractors and external regulatory agencies.

Helps write and administer contracts with outside architect/engineer (A/E) consultants and contractors.

Exercises discretion and independent judgment to lead all aspects of project management, including A/E team-building, scope-of-work and contract development, contract execution and dispute resolution.

Applies professional judgment to review, critique and approve plans, specifications and bidding documents for contract work developed by architects and engineers.

Assists in the evaluation of requirements for new space and for reconfiguration of existing facilities; develops the preparation of programs, scopes of work, and project budgets.

Coordinates the development of programs, drawings and specifications; administers contracts for professional service consultants.

Develops and manages project schedules and analyzes critical paths; aligns project requirements with design documents developed by multi-disciplinary design teams; manages project budgets and ensures thorough communication with all project stakeholders.

Reviews design and construction documents for compliance with applicable local, state, federal and/or industry codes and with Campus Building Standards.

Coordinates activities with external groups, including the Illinois Capital Development Board, U.S Department of Health and Human Services, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Medical District, City of Chicago and other federal, state and municipal agencies.

Leads collaborative cross-functional teams in collaborating with other campus stakeholders to address issues such as Campus Building Standards and project design reviews.

Perform other related duties and participate in special projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture or related field.

A minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, scheduling, cost estimating and construction contract administration.

Desired qualities include the capability to think creatively, a solid knowledge of design, cost estimating, scheduling and construction principles as well as of applicable codes, accessibility standards and basic safety and legal issues.

Ability to produce documents for the design of building systems.

Strong interpersonal, management and communication skills; ability to manage multiple priorities.

Proficiency with MS Outlook, Word, Excel and scheduling software (MS Project, Primavera).

Preferred Qualifications:

Master’s Degree in Architecture preferred.

Experience at an urban public research university and large tertiary care hospital preferred; ASHE Health Care Construction Certificate or similar preferred.

Certificate of registration as a Licensed Architect is preferred; certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP) is preferred.

Proficiency with CAD software is preferred.

Experience with project management software such as Procore, e-Builder, FAMIS or PRZM is preferred.

To Apply:

Click on “Apply Now” here: https://uic.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home/requisition/2549?c=uic

For fullest consideration, please include a letter of interest, a current resume and the contact information for up to three professional references by the deadline of January 23, 2023.

Please note that once you have submitted your application you will not be able to make any changes. In order to revise your application you must withdraw and reapply. You will not be able to reapply after the posting close date. Please ensure the application is fully completed and all supporting documents have been uploaded before the posting close date.

The University of Illinois System is an equal opportunity employer, including but not limited to disability and/or veteran status, and complies with all applicable state and federal employment mandates. Please visit Required Employment Notices and Posters to view our non-discrimination statement and find additional information about required background checks, sexual harassment/misconduct disclosures, COVID-19 vaccination requirement, and employment eligibility review through E-Verify.

For more information, please contact:

Deborah Brooks

dbrooks@uic.edu