Preparation for extreme cold weather conditions

Dear students, faculty and staff,

With extreme cold weather predicted for later this week and through the weekend, please review the information below to help us prevent weather-related incidents in campus buildings and avoid costly repairs.

Here’s what you can do to help:

Ensure all windows, doors and connecting doors to building entryways and vestibules are closed.

Set room thermostats to a minimum of 68 degrees and leave fan coils on and at the medium setting or equivalent.

When possible, shut off lights, computer equipment, appliances and any other nonessential equipment.

In labs and research facilities, optimize equipment settings where possible to reduce the energy needed to run machines on timers and specialty equipment like ovens, incubators, freezers and coolers, microscopy, MRI machines, etc.

Any abnormal room temperatures or signs of water leaks and/or flooding should be immediately reported to Facilities Management at 312-996-7511, which operates 24/7 to address such situations and mitigate issues caused by weather.

To report an issue at a UI Health facility, please call 312-996-5084.

Also, please don’t hesitate to contact us at servdesk@uic.edu if you are experiencing other issues, have questions or need additional information.

In addition, we encourage you to take precautions if you will be working or traveling outdoors during these dangerously cold conditions. They include the following:

Minimize outdoor activities whenever possible. Excessive exposure to subzero weather can lead to frostbite and hypothermia, which can require immediate medical care.

If you must be outdoors, dress appropriately and wear the right types of clothing. Wearing several layers of loose-fitting clothing is better than one heavy layer. Thermal underwear, long or fleece-lined coats, wool sweaters, socks and mittens and waterproof boots help keep you warm.

Always wear a hat that covers your ears and a scarf to protect your face and mouth. Don’t leave any skin exposed.

We sincerely appreciate your cooperation and willingness to not only help protect our campus buildings but also keep yourself safe during these extreme weather conditions.

Best,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services