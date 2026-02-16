Professor Danny Bernard Martin elected to National Academy of Education 

UIC professor Danny Bernard Martin researches how race and identity influence the mathematical experiences of Black learners. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/ UIC).

The National Academy of Education has elected 19 distinguished education scholars and leaders to its membership, recognizing significant contributions to education research, policy and practice. One of them is Danny Bernard Martin, professor of education and mathematics at the University of Illinois Chicago. Martin is the only person from an Illinois institution chosen for this year’s honor.

“The work that I do is not for recognition or awards, and I’m glad that they come, but that’s not the ultimate goal,” Martin said. “So, I think my goal, moving forward at this stage of my career, is just to keep doing good work. You know, I have very deep commitments to Black children, families and communities, and I want to continue pushing the field, asking the hard questions and trying to find ways that Black children, families and communities can thrive in my area, in life. Math it’s my area, but in life in general, so I don’t think I’m done.”

Martin has been involved with the National Academy of Education’s work as a co-chair of the Equity in Math Education Research Grants program, which supports 10 early-career scholars doing transformative work in equity, and he plans to expand his commitment to the organization.

“I hope to contribute to professional development for graduate students and early-career scholars, inform the academy’s research reports and shape the vision of the organization,” Martin said. “I look forward to joining others and foregrounding the issues that I’m really concerned about.”

“Professor Danny Martin’s impact is simply inspirational. From the first time I had the opportunity to read his work and see him present decades ago, he opened my eyes to new perspectives in mathematics education,” said UIC College of Education Dean Kathryn Chval. “His dedication to justice is evident throughout his work, which has transformed practice, policy and research and enhanced the lives of others.”

Martin has established a strong legacy that will inspire educators and scholars for generations, Chval added.

Martin’s research has focused on understanding the salience of race and identity in the mathematical experiences of Black learners. His research has spanned middle school, high school, community college and university settings and has also focused on Black parents and families.

Research shows that many teachers, as well as the general public, develop stereotypes about the mathematical abilities of different racial groups. Martin has studied Black children and parents who are mathematically successful and situated those successes in the diverse lived experiences of Black life. Starting with the brilliance of Black learners remains a cornerstone of his research, and he believes it should be the basis of teaching Black children.

Martin has been honored with awards throughout his career. Last year, he was named the UIC Distinguished Researcher in Social Science. He was a National Academy of Education/Spencer Postdoctoral Fellow from 1998 to 2000. That fellowship allowed him to complete his dissertation and write his first book, “Mathematics Success and Failure Among African-American Youth.” Martin also earned the Benjamin Banneker Association Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, and in 2024, he was selected as a fellow of the American Educational Research Association.

The National Academy of Education consists of U.S. members and international associates. In addition to serving on expert study panels that address pressing issues in education, members are deeply engaged in the academy’s professional development fellowship programs.

“We welcome this outstanding group of scholars and leaders to the National Academy of Education at a critical moment in the history of our nation — one that demands a renewed commitment to the generation and use of scientific evidence in informing the field’s knowledge base, as well as policies and practices of educational systems,” said Alfredo J. Artiles, president of the National Academy of Education, in an announcement of this year’s scholars. “This cohort of distinguished colleagues will join our honorific society to continue strengthening the promise of education as a foundational pillar of our democratic society.”