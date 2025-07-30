Program for public sector leadership launches this fall

Listen to story summary

For people working in the nonprofit sector or government, the Certified Public Manager program is an effective way to develop leadership and organizational skills that can help them advance their careers. However, the program hasn’t been available in Illinois for many years.

But beginning in August, UIC will offer the yearlong accreditation program through the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs. For UIC students, the program provides a hands-on approach to the contemporary challenges public sector employees face and how to solve them.

The National Certified Public Manager Consortium, which maintains the program and its certification, allows just one organization — usually a university or public sector agency — in each state to offer the program. UIC teamed up with University of Wisconsin-Madison to offer it in March 2024, for certification in Wisconsin. That program set the foundation for the program UIC will launch with its first cohort in August, certifying participants in Illinois.

Deborah Carroll, director of UIC’s program, was involved in all aspects of the joint program including recruitment, application processing, grading and guidance.

“We were able to emulate the best aspects of the Wisconsin program while tailoring to meet the unique needs of public sector managers working for agencies in Illinois,” Carroll said.

The Certified Public Manager program, like its name indicates, teaches management skills for public-sector workers. It covers project management, government leadership, personal and organizational integrity, systemic integration and more. Participants also complete a capstone project, similar to those completed by students enrolled in the master’s degree programs at the UIC Department of Public Policy, Management and Analytics.

The program starts at UIC Aug. 22, and the deadline to apply is Aug. 8. UIC will hold a final online information session a few days before the deadline, at noon on Aug. 5. Register for the information session.

The UIC program will be a mix of online instruction through the platform Canvas and in-person instruction, a required one full day each month. The cost is $4,500. To be eligible, participants must:

Be employed in the public sector (local, state, federal or tribal government or nonprofit agency) or b e enrolled in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs.

Reside in Illinois.

Hold or desire to enter a supervisory position.

Submit an application.

Commit to full participation and the policies of the program.

Submit the program fee of $4,500 by the Aug. 8 application deadline.

Eventually, UIC plans to grow the program with in-person sessions outside Chicago, Carroll said.

“Once the first cohort launches in August, in-person class sessions for future cohorts will be held outside of the Chicago area to make them more accessible for participants throughout the entire state.”

Illinois has more local government units than any other state in the country, and the top four employers in Chicago are in the public sector, Carroll said.

“The Government Finance Research Center has developed the Certified Public Manager program, which is intended to improve the skills of employees working at all levels of government and nonprofit organizations,” Carroll said, “ultimately improving their organizational performance and service to residents throughout the state of Illinois.”

— Kyle Hillman, Strategic Marketing and Communications