Proposed changes to federal grant administration

The U.S. Office of Management and Budget has issued a proposed rule that would make significant changes to federal grant administration, compliance requirements and oversight practices across federally funded research programs. The proposal is not a final regulation.

The public comment period closed July 13, and the Office of Management and Budget received extensive feedback from universities, scientific organizations and other stakeholders. In coordination with colleges and units across the university, as well as with the chancellor, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research submitted a detailed response to the Office of Management and Budget on July 13. The submission may take several days or weeks to be processed before it is publicly available on Regulations.gov . In the meantime, the university’s submission can be viewed in Box.

The proposal will now undergo agency review and may be revised before any final action is taken. UIC is actively monitoring developments and will assess any final requirements, if and when they are issued.

As of July 16, no changes have been made to federal grant requirements. Faculty, staff, researchers and students should continue their work as planned. We will provide updates should circumstances change.