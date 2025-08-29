Prospective students can discover UIC’s offerings at SparkFest 2025

UIC will welcome prospective students to SparkFest 2025, a free open house to introduce students and their families to the university’s academics, organizations and more.

Formerly called UIC Open House, SparkFest offers more than 100 options for visitors to fill the day: campus tours, games on the Quad, music performances and sessions for prospective undergrads, transfer students, grad students and even campus neighbors and alums. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20.

“This is the open house that has welcomed future Flames year after year, and, following the vision of Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kiely Fletcher, we’re rebranding to better reflect who we are and the unique spark UIC students, faculty and staff bring to our communities,” said Maria Guadalupe Garcia, a UIC alum and the university’s senior director of events and educational partnerships.

With so many choices, attendees are encouraged to register in advance to ensure a spot in their chosen sessions. Through the SparkFest webpage, prospective UIC students can build a personalized agenda for the day, with tours and sessions sorted by interests and majors.

Topics for the sessions are presented by department experts and include Art School Confidential, Finding Your Why: A Guide to Choosing the Right Major, AI and your business major and Financing College: Navigating the New Landscape.

“This is our opportunity to showcase UIC and assist prospective students to learn more about the essentials of college,” Garcia said. “We welcome attendees to experience UIC’s academic programs as well as the student community and campus. It helps families get in the mindset of what it’s like to be a UIC student.”

This year’s SparkFest is aimed at students who might apply for college between fall 2026 and spring 2029. Those who join the UIC ZeeMee community can get free UIC gear when they show the app to a UIC staff member at table 88.

SparkFest registrants also can get free parking on campus and tickets to the Flames volleyball game against Loyola at 6 p.m. at Credit Union 1 Arena the day of the event.

Current UIC students will showcase their talents on the UIC Live stage, featuring UIC alum and Grammy-winning artist Matt B along with the UIC Pep Band, Mariachi Fuego, student Gospel Choir and more. Matt B will also be part of a conversation hosted by Dr. Che “Rhymefest” Smith at a music convocation on Sept. 19.