Protecting our campus as measles activity increases in Illinois

Dear UIC community,

Recently you may have heard about increased measles activity in Illinois, along with higher case counts nationally. While the overall risk to vaccinated individuals remains low, measles is highly contagious, and awareness is an important part of keeping our campus community healthy.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours, making it very contagious. The Illinois and Chicago Departments of Public Health continue to emphasize that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles.

What you can do:

Check your Med+Proctor or CastleBranch account to verify whether you have received two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. This quick step makes a meaningful difference in protecting our community.

If you’re unsure of your immunity status, be sure to speak with your doctor to review your records and discuss vaccination. Providers at the UI Health Family Medicine Center can also assist you.

If you have not yet been vaccinated, you can schedule an appointment with your provider, family medicine or pharmacy. For help finding low- or no-cost options, contact Public Health Initiatives.

Be sure you have submitted proof of measles vaccination or an exemption to the university if you are enrolled in 6 or more credits and are not in an online program.

If you develop symptoms consistent with measles, call your health care provider as soon as possible. You should not come to campus.

For more information, please refer to our campus communication, measles FAQ, or contact us.

Stay well,

Public Health Initiatives

phinitiatives@uic.edu

Student Health and Wellbeing

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs