Protecting our campus as measles activity increases in Illinois

February 20, 2026

Dear UIC community,

Recently you may have heard about increased measles activity in Illinois, along with higher case counts nationally. While the overall risk to vaccinated individuals remains low, measles is highly contagious, and awareness is an important part of keeping our campus community healthy.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours, making it very contagious. The Illinois and Chicago Departments of Public Health continue to emphasize that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles.

What you can do:

Check your Med+Proctor or CastleBranch account to verify whether you have received two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. This quick step makes a meaningful difference in protecting our community.

If you develop symptoms consistent with measles, call your health care provider as soon as possible. You should not come to campus.

For more information, please refer to our campus communication, measles FAQ, or contact us.

Stay well,

Public Health Initiatives
phinitiatives@uic.edu

Student Health and Wellbeing
Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

