The University of Illinois Chicago reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe environment for minors (people under age 18, unless legally emancipated) who are participating in UIC programs both on and off campus and in virtual programs. The University of Illinois Protection of Minors policy outlines requirements that members of the university community (UIC personnel, UIC volunteers and UIC contractors) must comply with in order to provide a safe environment.

As stated in our procedures, units must not allow any adult responsible for supervising minors, or whose duties involve close contact or unsupervised time with minors (who are not enrolled or accepted for enrollment at the university), to participate in a university program or activity involving minors unless the individual has completed a criminal background check and a sex offender registry check within the past two years. Please review the procedures for additional information about this requirement.

UIC also requires that any unit planning or conducting programs or activities involving non-enrolled minors must report such activities to the UIC Protection of Minors Office. We are pleased to announce a new electronic form that will allow for a more efficient submission and review process: Protection of Minors Event form.

As we begin the summer sessions, we encourage everyone to review the brief video entitled Protecting Minors on Campus.

If you have any questions, please contact UIC Protection of Minors Coordinator Joanna Wolek at uicpom@uic.edu, or visit the Protection of Minors webpage.

Sincerely,

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

