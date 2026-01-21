As part of our ongoing commitment to clarity and consistency, this message serves as a reminder of an important policy.

The University of Illinois Chicago reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe environment for minors (people under the age of 18, unless legally emancipated) who are participating in UIC programs both on and off campus and in virtual programs. The University of Illinois Protection of Minors policy outlines requirements that members of the university community (UIC personnel, volunteers and contractors) must comply with in order to provide a safe environment.

In accordance with our procedures, units must not permit any adult — whether responsible for supervising minors, or whose duties involve close or unsupervised contact with minors (who are not enrolled or accepted for enrollment at the university) — to participate in a university program or activity involving minors unless that individual has successfully completed a criminal background check and sex offender registry screening within the past two years.

UIC also requires that any unit planning or conducting programs or activities involving non-enrolled minors must report such activities to the UIC Protection of Minors Office through an electronic form: Protection of Minors Event form.

As we begin the spring semester, we encourage all members of our campus community to view the brief Protection of Minors video. It is a vital reminder of our shared responsibility to create a safe, respectful environment for the young individuals who learn, visit and grow here.

If you have any questions, please contact UIC’s Protection of Minors Coordinator, Joanna Wolek, at uicpom@uic.edu, or visit the Protection of Minors webpage.

Sincerely,

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Joanna Wolek

jwolek@uic.edu