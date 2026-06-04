The University of Illinois Chicago reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment for minors (individuals under the age of 18, unless legally emancipated) participating in UIC-sponsored programs and activities conducted on campus, off campus and in virtual settings.

The University of Illinois Protection of Minors policy outlines the responsibilities and requirements that all members of the university community — including employees, volunteers, contractors and other program personnel — must follow to help ensure the safety and well-being of minors participating in university activities.

As outlined in our procedures, units/colleges must not permit any adult whose responsibilities include supervising minors, or whose duties involve close contact or unsupervised interaction with minors who are not enrolled or accepted for enrollment at the university, to participate in programs or activities involving minors unless the individual has successfully completed both a criminal background check and a sex offender registry check. Please review the procedures for additional details regarding these requirements.

In addition, any unit/college planning or conducting programs or activities involving non-enrolled minors is required to report those activities to the UIC Protection of Minors Office by submitting the Protection of Minors Event form.

As summer programs and activities begin, we encourage all faculty, staff, volunteers and program personnel to review the brief Protecting Minors on Campus video to help reinforce awareness of university expectations and responsibilities.

If you have any questions, please contact Joanna Wolek, UIC’s protection of minors coordinator, at uicpom@uic.edu, or visit the Protection of Minors webpage.

Sincerely,

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Joanna Wolek

jwolek@uic.edu