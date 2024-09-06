Rapper J.I.D to headline free concert at UIC

UIC’s annual exclusive free music festival takes place Sept. 14 at Harrison Field. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

Rapper J.I.D will headline Spark, UIC’s free, exclusive back-to-school music festival, on Sept. 14 at Harrison Field.

The free concert for UIC students, employees and alumni will also feature hip-hop duo EARTHGANG and openers DJ Moneyca, winner of UIC Radio’s DJ Battle, and Earl Hester and the Nasty Boys, winner of UIC Radio’s Battle of the Bands.

Members of the UIC community must register for the event and can bring one registered guest.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. sharp. No outside food or beverages are allowed, but food will be available to buy, and free water bottles will be provided. You can find more information on venue rules on the Spark webpage.

Since 2010, UIC has brought an eclectic mix of musical guests to our diverse campus as a way to kick off the semester. Past headliners have included Lupe Fiasco, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott, Nick Jonas, H.E.R., 21 Savage, Lil Tecca, PartyNextDoor and Aminé.