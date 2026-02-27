Reaffirming UIC’s procedures for engagement with external law enforcement

Dear UIC Community,

In light of the concerning incident that occurred yesterday at Columbia University ­­— where federal agents allegedly made misrepresentations to gain entry to a campus residence to detain a student — we want to take a moment to reaffirm UIC’s procedures for engagement with external law enforcement agencies.

This situation underscores the importance of vigilance and adherence to campus protocols designed to protect our students, faculty, and staff.

If any federal, state, or local law enforcement official requests access to any campus facility or presents themselves on campus, call UIC Police immediately at 312-996-2830. External law enforcement should not enter campus buildings until UIC Police arrive. UIC Police will be in uniform and will present valid credentials when engaging with the campus community.

As outlined in our previously issued guidance on engaging with external law enforcement:

Be prepared to present your UIC i-card and identification at all times.

Stay calm and respectful if approached; cooperate with instructions but know your rights.

If the whereabouts of an individual or access to a campus building is requested, refer them to UIC Police and call 312-996-2830 to report the presence of external law enforcement on campus.

Do not accept any documents presented; direct them to UIC Police.

International students and faculty who experience an immigration-related emergency should contact the Office of International Services at 312-996-3121, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 312-415-0334 after hours.

Your vigilance helps protect the rights and safety of our entire campus community. If you ever feel unsure about how to proceed in a situation involving law enforcement on campus or if you feel unsafe, please contact UIC Police immediately.

Additionally, there are many safety resources and tools available to support you, including the UIC Safe app, walking safety escorts, Night Ride transportation, and more.

Together, we can ensure a secure and supportive campus environment at UIC.

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Kevin Booker

Chief, UIC Police

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu